CVHP News: August 17, 2020

CVHP News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More Stories for you

• 34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Outdoor events to continue at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Late Friday afternoon, Tom Green County officials announced that outdoor activities (including…

• City of San Angelo COVID-19 report: Friday, August 14, 2020
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo has released the COVID-19 report for Friday, August 14, 2020. According to a s…

• San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau takes home two state awards
*The following is a press release from the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. The San Angelo Convention &…

• 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• TGC Health Department confirms 42nd COVID-19 death
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes r…

• San Angelo ISD Refinances Bonds resulting in over $7 Million in Savings
SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD recently refinanced a portion of its current bonded indebtedness resulting in an…

• Clear the Shelters 2020: The partnership between Concho Valley PAWS and the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s Concho Valley PAWS is the organization that helps get pets adopted out of the City of…

• City urges boaters to clean, drain and dry boats to prevent zebra mussel infestation
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cited in a July 31 news release, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has upgraded O.H. Ivie…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo