CVHP News: August 13, 2020

More Stories for you

• H-E-B Back to School Specials to help get the supplies students needs and meals for out the door

Tasha Gallegos, H-E-B #1’s newest Top Store Leader talks with Amanda Lozano about H-E-B’s Back to School deals to get…

• H-E-B Back to School Specials and Introducing Tasha Gallegos as Top Store Leader of H-E-B #1

Tasha Gallegos, H-E-B #1’s newest Top Store Leader talks with Kristen about Back-to-School specials H-E-B will be…

• Different types of COVID-19 tests explained

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Health officials say even with the numbers of people being tested in San Angelo for Coronavirus,…

• Congressman Mike Conaway weighs in on National Security issues at West Texas Moving Forward Conference

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The West Texas Moving Forward Conference was held in place of the 2020 West Texas Legislative…

• 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Our Water: zebra mussels present in O.H. Ivie reservoir

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For many years people have heard about the spread of zebra mussels, and the impacts its had. Now,…

• 40th COVID-19 death confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The 40th death from complications related to COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Tom Green County H…

• Angelo State University professor’s book now on Required Reading list at West Point

*The following is a press release from Angelo State University. A book published by Dr. William A. Taylor of the…

• Clear the Shelters 2020: Keeping the no-kill initiative alive

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At any given time, the San Angelo Animal Shelter operates at maximum capacity. “The shelter…

• Tom Green County Health Department confirms another COVID-19 death

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, August 11, 2020, the City of San Angelo announced the c…