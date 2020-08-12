CVHP News: August 12, 2020

As of August 11, 2020, there are 2,740 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 822 of those cases are active and being monitored and 54 people are currently being hospitalized. The City also announced one more COVID-19-related death yesterday. This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 39: 29 from Tom Green County and 10 from other counties.

