CVHP News: April 6, 2020. A look at cases in West Texas, other updates

Looking across West Texas, there are 31 cases of COVID-19 in Taylor County.

The City of Abilene released that there has been one corona virus related death in Taylor County as well.

Over the weekend it was announced that there are 26 cases in Midland County and 26 cases in Ector County.

Back in the Concho Valley, as of April 5, there are 21 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Tom Green County.

According to the City, 633 tests have been sent off, 182 are pending, and 430 have come back negative.

Again, there are 21 positive cases. The latest is a man in his 60s who had exposure to a known case and is currently hospitalized.

When it comes to processing those tests, Shannon Medical Center may be able to do it in house soon.

There are a lot of rumors and speculation about COVID-19. Medical professionals say, don’t believe everything you see online.