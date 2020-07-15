CVHP New: July 15, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News.

Watch live at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/live/

Download our FREE app:

Android users, click here.

iPhone users, click here.

As of July 14, 2020, there are 1,160 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 664 of those cases are active and being monitored and 38 people are currently being hospitalized. The City reported 95 new cases yesterday. The City also reported two deaths related to COVID-19 yesterday. Both female patients, one was in her 70s and one in her 30s.

Also announced yesterday, the girls fast pitch midnight madness tournament that was scheduled for later this month has been cancelled.

Here are the results of the democratic primary runoff from July 14, 2020.