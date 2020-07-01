CVHP New: July 1, 2020. COVID-19 information, updates about fireworks show on Lake Nasworthy

As of June 30, 2020, there are 394 total positive cases of COVID-19 that have been tested in Tom Green County. According to the City, 196 of those cases are active and being monitored and 24 people are currently being hospitalized. The city reported 15 new cases June 30.

Many of you had questions about what information the City reports and how they report it. Public Information Officer for the City of San Angelo, Brian Groves, answered those questions.

