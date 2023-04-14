Senora Scott talks with Alex Holguin representing the Salvation Army of San Angelo organization. The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

Cade Simmons represents Carpet Tech, which is featuring a local charity a month to spotlight and bring positive attention to the good that is being done in the Concho Valley.

From the website:

History

Founded in London in 1865, The Salvation Army quickly circled the globe — going into the streets to minister to the poor and destitute — and now serves in 127 countries. Over the next several decades, The Salvation Army grew rapidly. Programs evolved to meet changing needs, but remained focused on “Sharing God’s love by serving others.”

Christmas Assistance

The Salvation Army recognizes that holidays can bring added financial and emotional stress for families in need. We offer a variety of services to help families and individuals make it through more difficult holiday seasons including food, toy distribution and sheltering services for those cold nights.

Emergency Disaster Services

When disaster strikes, the Salvation Army responds quickly, mobilizing its officers, employees, and volunteers wherever needed.

Out of the Cold

For those with no place to go or in need of emergency shelter when temperatures drop below 35, The Salvation Army is there to help by offering shelter in selected area motels for the night!

Financial Assistance

We understand that times can be tough, and during those times we are proud to be able to offer the MCAP Fund to assist in paying utilities, mortgage or rent for those who qualify.

Youth Programs

We are preparing to offer new youth programs for the youth in our community: Core cadets, Soccer leagues, Performing Arts School, all which are set to start very soon.

The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store

2225 W Beauregard Ave

San Angelo, TX 76901

Hours: Monday – Saturday

10am – 6pm

To schedule a donation pick-up, please call 325-655-3838

MORE INFO

The Salvation Army of San Angelo

34 W. 3rd Street

San Angelo, Texas 76903

325 655-6981

website: https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/san-angelo/home