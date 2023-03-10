Senora Scott talks with Sandra Freeman representing the San Angelo Lions Charity organization, which focuses on recycling prescription eyewear. Cade Simmons represents Carpet Tech, which is featuring a local charity a month to spotlight and bring positive attention to the good that is being done in the Concho Valley.

Lions Charities

In 1992 San Angelo Lions Charities was chartered and is now an approved IRS 501c(3) corporation, capable of receiving large or small tax-deductible donations for the benefit of all local Lions Clubs. It’s mission is to help meet the vital needs of the Concho Valley with particular emphasis on sight conservation, especially children.

We have a VISION SCREENING TEAM that will travel within about a 100 mile radius and do vision screenings in public schools, day care centers, private schools, churches or anywhere a call is received from that requests vision screening for children. In 2022 we screened over 3200 children from September thru December. Can we assist your facility?

San Angelo Lions Charities is also responsible for the annual pancake breakfasts which are our main fundraisers, plus, the CYCLES FOR LIFE for handicapped or mentally challenged persons offered free to the public.

Eyeglass Recycling Center

The Eyeglass Recycling Center is operated by volunteer Lions. We repair glasses when we can. We collect glasses from local merchants and all over Texas to be sorted, washed, read, bagged, boxed and ready to ship all over the world thru the Texas Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center in Midland.

We are here to help those in need of assistance with Vision problems. NO CHILD is turned away. A child, 17 yrs of age or younger (or still in high school) will be offered free exams and glasses. Adults (18 and older) must fill out a questionnaire providing income and expense information to see if they qualify for assistance.

We are funded by public donations, by our eight (8) local Lions Clubs and fundraisers.

For more information and/ or assistance, call (325)227-4350 Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9am-1pm and Thursdays from Noon-3pm.

MORE INFO

San Angelo Lions Charities & Eyeglass Recycling Center

27 West Concho

San Angelo, Texas 76901

325 227-4350

website: lionscharities.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072445507029