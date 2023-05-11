Cade Simmons represents Carpet Tech, which is featuring a local charity a month to spotlight and bring positive attention to the good that is being done in the Concho Valley.

Senora Scott talks this month with Cade and Stephanie Hamby, Executive Director of Galilee CDC, whose stated mission is “…creating decent affordable housing for low and moderate income families in the Concho Valley by: Revitalizing blighted neighborhoods; Producing single-family and multi-family housing; Intricately engaged in building new construction, home rehabilitation, and home repairs; Removing artificial barriers and prejudices in housing opportunity; Preparing households for the transition from renters to homebuyers to homeownership; and Supporting Economic and Community Development growth.”

inasmuch as ye have done it unto the least of these my brethren, ye have done it to me. Matthew 25:40 [Motto of Galilee CDC]

Programs offered by Galilee CDC:

HELPING HANDS

AMY YOUNG BARRIER REMOVAL

JEREMIAH PLAN-TRANSITIONAL HOUSING

NOAH ESTATES

AHAP-NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION

TEXAS FIRST HOMES

CONCHO VALLEY HOMELESS PLANNING COALITION

HANDYMAN SERVICES

USDA-RURAL REMODEL

HOMEOWNERSHIP EDUCATION COURSES

For more information:

GALILEE CDC (Community Development Corporation)

30 Buick Street, San Angelo TX 76904

325-655-6700

https://www.galileecdc.org/