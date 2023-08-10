About PAWS

Concho Valley PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) is dedicated to the missions of saving homeless animals from euthanasia, finding loving homes for adoptable pets, and encouraging public awareness of spay and neuter to control the unwanted pet population. PAWS makes it possible to save even more pets and reach out to even more people in the community. We can do more together than we can do alone. Please consider joining our efforts by donating your time or money to save an animal’s life today.

Concho Valley PAWS is the area’s largest non profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to pets. Our mission is to end the euthanasia of all adoptable animals. We feature pet adoption services, a low cost spay and neuter voucher program, training classes, activities for kids and teens, and opportunities for fosters and volunteers. We rely on the generous support of the community to continue and enhance our efforts to make life better for pets and people.

PAWS is located next to the City of San Angelo Animal Shelter at 3134 N US Highway 67, San Angelo, TX, 76905.