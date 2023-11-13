SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Carpet Tech will be hosting its 20th annual Holiday Toy Drive with the Center of Greater West Texas to ensure every child has a gift to open during the holidays.

Carpet Tech is a local floor care and restoration company and this year marks Carpet Tech’s 20th annual Holiday Toy Drive, and this is the second year they have teamed up with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas who advocates for the well being of children and families in our community.

Carpet Tech is offering customers a free room of carpet cleaning with the purchase of another in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy for a CAC child.

“Everyone receives a gift during our annual holiday toy drive,” said Carpet Tech General Manager Stephanie Henderson. “Our customers actually plan to have their floors cleaned around this promotion to prepare their homes for holiday gatherings while also making a child’s Christmas.”

The donated gifts are distributed to local CAC children from “Santa.” “These gifts offer a bit of Christmas magic for children who have not always – or sometimes ever – had this experience on Christmas morning,” said Justin M. DeLoach, Chief Development Officer for Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas.

Henderson says Carpet Tech customers have donated thousands of new, unwrapped toys, each year giving more than the last.

“We would not be able to give back to each year if it weren’t for our customers,” said Henderson. “Thank you, San Angelo, for supporting Carpet Tech and helping us serve each other so well.”

Carpet Tech’s Holiday Toy Drive runs from November 13th through December 15th, 2023. Concho Valley residents can call Carpet Tech at 325-999-5142 or visit their website to schedule a carpet cleaning with their toy donation. Carpet Tech technicians will take toy donations when they come to clean.