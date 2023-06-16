Cade Simmons represents Carpet Tech, which is featuring a local charity a month to spotlight and bring positive attention to the good that is being done in the Concho Valley.

Senora Scott talks this month with Cade and David Ingram, Director of Rust Street Ministries.

About Rust Street Ministries

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Rust Street Ministries is a community outreach ministry located in San Angelo, Texas. We provide help with basic life needs at no charge to those living in the San Angelo area. Our programs are designed to serve the spiritual, intellectual, emotional and physical needs of our community by providing temporary assistance with food, clothing, household items and furniture, among other items our neighbors might need to make their lives a little more pleasant and a little less stressful.

We also connect those we serve with other agencies and organizations that can help with support, counseling and life equipping skills. Thank you for stopping by to find out a little more about us. If you find yourself in need of help, we would be honored to welcome you and help you with whatever is within our reach. If you are searching for a place to give back to the community, we would love to meet you and have you join us as we serve the Concho Valley and surrounding areas.

Hours of Operation

Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. to noon if you need assistance with food, clothing or household items. If you need clothes, you must make an appointment by calling our office: 325-486-1004, 9:00 am to 1:00 p.m. weekdays.

Donation Hours

Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 am to Noon. Please do not leave donations at our facilities outside of these times.

We are accepting donations of clothing, shoes and household items. We accept furniture that is in good condition, no pet hair, and that can be dropped off at our facilities. If you have appliances to drop off, we ask that it be in working order. We ask that you not bring garage sale knick-knacks, electronics, TVs, or any item you would not want to receive yourself.

Unloading assistance is available. We cannot do pickups of donations.