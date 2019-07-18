Women accused in cut-from-womb case charged in baby’s death

“Baby Ochoa” being held by his father

(CNN) – A mother and daughter accused of murdering a pregnant woman and cutting her baby from her womb were charged Thursday with murder in connection with the baby’s death.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and Desiree Figueroa, 24, were charged with the murder of “Baby Ochoa” Yovanny Lopez, said Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the Cook County, Illinois, State Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday the women appeared in bond court, Simonton said. They previously pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated battery in the April 23 killing of the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

The baby boy died June 14 after weeks on life support.

Ochoa-Lopez was lured by the two women to their Chicago area home with the promise of baby items, including a stroller. Police say the two women then strangled her and cut the baby from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa allegedly attempted to pass the baby off as her own, calling 911 the same day of the murder to say she had just delivered the baby, according to court documents.

Investigators discovered Clarisa Figueroa’s body showed no signs of childbirth, according to court documents. They eventually found Ochoa-Lopez’s body in a garbage can in the Figueroas’ yard.

Clarisa Figueora’s 40-year-old boyfriend, Piter Bobak, was previously charged with concealing the death of a person and concealing a homicide.