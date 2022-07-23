SAN ANGELO, Texas — Last night (July 22) around 9:06 pm, Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a “Shots Fired” call for service.

On the way to the scene, Officers learned that there were reports of shots fired inside of the store and that the suspects were last seen running away from the store through the parking lot. Upon arrival, SAPD established that there were no injuries and secured a perimeter in the area in order to locate to suspects.

Officers later discovered through surveillance footage, that the two suspects had fled the scene in a dark-colored passenger car and were believed to no longer be in the area. In this same footage, officers saw the two suspects that entered Walmart were seen walking to the section where the jewelry display was located and producing a firearm that was then used to shoot into the display case. The suspects were then seen taking some of its contents and fleeing the scene.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division arrived on the scene to assist officers with the investigation. After further investigation, Officers were able to identify both suspects and were also able to locate the suspect’s vehicle in the 100blk of North Malone. The first suspect, Brandon Lewis (19) was detained at this location, and the second suspect, Andrew Reyna (21) was located and detained at a Northside Apartment Complex.

Andrew Reyna Mugshot

At the conclusion of the initial investigation, Andrew Reyna was arrested for Burglary of Building and Deadly Conduct. Brandon Lewis was released on scene pending further investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming as this incident is investigated further.

No citizens or officers were injured during the course of this incident or the investigation.

SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit, Gang Unit, and Patrol Division also assisted with this investigation.