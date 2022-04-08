SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man is in custody after he fired at officers with the San Angelo Police Department during a vehicle pursuit on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Sap Angelo Police Department on Friday, April 8, 2022, officers with the SAPD Anti-crime Unit attempted to pull over Jason Lujan, a 31-year-old San Angelo man, near the intersection of East 7th Street and Volney Street. Lujan was known by police to have multiple felony warrants.

Police say Lujan ignored the police lights and was pursued by officers. During the chase, police say Lujan fired a gun at pursuing units.

Lujan eventually stopped near the 500 block of South Lincoln Street where officers arrested him. Police say Lujan was in possession of multiple guns, body armor, and suspected methamphetamine.

Aside from the felony warrants he is wanted for, Lujan is charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance.