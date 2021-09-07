Walmart employee charged with embezzling over $40K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man has been arrested on embezzlement charges after police say he took over $40,000 from his employer. Albuquerque police arrested 30-year-old Angelo Apodaca Jr. on August 24 on second-degree embezzlement charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Angelo worked as a manager at the Walmart at 8511 Golf Course and would handle the weekly bank cash deposits. The complaint states on February 15, 2021, the Walmart Home Office began receiving notifications of deposit shortages.

Deposit sheet between Feb. 15 and Aug. 9. Names of other employees redacted.

After an audit of deposit reports was made, Apodaca was identified as the manager on duty when the shortages were reported.

Records show between February 15 and August 8, 2021, every time Apodaca was the manager on duty, there would be money missing – often sums in the thousands. A Walmart Asset Protection Operations Lead identified 24 different instances of deposit totals coming up short when Apodaca was the manager.

According to the complaint, during the time of the deposit shortages, the Walmart office was undergoing renovations and security cameras at the manager’s office were taken down. A camera was put in the manager’s office after the audit’s findings were discovered and caught Angelo pocketing $3,500 during the August 2 deposit.

Investigators believe Apodaca pocketed $40,600.00 between February and August of this year. He was arrested and booked on second-degree embezzlement charges on August 24. Apodaca has a preliminary hearing in Metropolitan Court on October 13.