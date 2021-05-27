SAN ANGELO, Texas —Update on Homicide Investigation from 2401 N Lillie on May 26th 2021.

As previously released, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting victim in the 2400 Block of N Lille St on May 26th, 2021 at 3:24 am. The shooting victim was pronounced deceased and an autopsy was ordered. The deceased has been identified as Jacob Hernandez, 29 years old, a resident of San Angelo.

Investigation has revealed that suspect(s) entered the victim’s residence and shot the victim with a handgun. The suspect(s) then fled in an unknown direction.

This in an active investigation. Anyone with information about this crime please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 325-657-4264 or to remain anonymous please contact San Angelo Crime Stoppers at 325-658-HELP (4357) or you can download the P3 Tips App.

Press release courtesy of Assistant Chief Tracy Fincher of SAPD.