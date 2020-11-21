U.S. Marshals found Bart Reagor Thursday in attempt to collect Ford debt

LUBBOCK, Texas — One or more Deputy U.S. Marshals found Bart Reagor on Thursday and served him with a writ of execution. Ford Motor Company requested the writ in an attempt to recover a $49.2 million judgement against Reagor.

The writ, issued by a federal judge in Lubbock, would have allowed marshals to confiscate eligible assets from Reagor. But the writ was returned to the judge on Friday as “nulla bona.” It’s a Latin legal term. It means the U.S. Marshals took nothing from Reagor.

Not only that, but Ford will be asked to pay $202.36 for the writ.

The U.S. Marshal Service tried to find Reagor at his home on Thursday just before 1:00 p.m. There was no answer. USMS tried again at 4:16 p.m. Again, there was no answer at the door.

USMS found him after 5:00 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy, 3402 50th Street.

Reagor was found liable for his part in the collapse of the Reagor Dykes auto dealerships. On August 1, 2018, Reagor Dykes filed for bankruptcy amid accusations of fraud and default.

The bankruptcy case remains pending as of Friday. Multiple former Reagor Dykes employees admitted to federal crimes including conspiracy, wire fraud and a particular form of bank fraud called check kiting.

