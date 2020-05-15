Two suspects facing Federal charges after police seize several guns, narcotics Thursday

San Angelo, Texas– On Thursday, SAPD arrested wanted fugitive 55-year-old Joe Perales at the Super 8 Motel on West Avenue L. During a field investigation officers located and seized approximately twenty-one (21) grams of suspected Methamphetamine, sixty-two (62) grams of suspected cocaine, approximately three (3) grams of suspected Heroin, an assortment of drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of suspected stolen property.

Perales was initially charged with a U.S. Marshal Hold Warrant. Federal charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

Later in the evening, Officers with the Department’s Anti-Crime Unit spotted a wanted fugitive, 24-year-old Richard Castillo, in a vehicle near 7th and Chadbourne. Castillo was taken into custody without incident and found to be in possession of approximately eight (8) ounces of suspected methamphetamine, approximately $1,300.00 in U.S. Currency, two stolen firearms (confirmed), and a third suspected stolen firearm

Castillo was charged with his warrants and Federal charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.