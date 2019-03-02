Two people charged with capital murder of toddler Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - Two San Angelo residents are in the Tom Green County jail on capital murder charges.

Andrew Fernandez and Lesley Moreno were booked last night with a 1 million dollar bond.

They're charged with killing a 21 month old child.

In March of last year police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Junius street.

When they arrived paramedics were performing CPR on the unresponsive toddler.

21 month old Nathaniel Quezada was later pronounced dead at Shannon Medical Center.

An autopsy report later showed that the toddler died as a result of multiple vertebral fractures and blunt impact trauma.

Fernandez and Moreno could both recieve the death penalty if convicted.

