SAN ANGELO, Texas - San Angelo Police Tonight have announced a fourth suspect charged in the San Angelo Kristian Rose Murder Case.

25-year-old Alexis Jackson, AKA Alexis Taylor, was taken into custody on a warrant of arrest for Murder this afternoon by members of the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Three other suspects, 20-year-old Brian Garcia, 18-year-old Jacob Martinez, and 21-year-old Joshua D. Jaquez, have all been charged with Murder.

26-year-old Kristian Rose was murdered in the 600 block of East 39th Street on April 2, 2019.

