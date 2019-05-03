Crime

Two more suspects arrested in Kristian Rose murder case

By:

Posted: May 02, 2019 08:39 PM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 08:43 PM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas - San Angelo Police Tonight have announced a fourth suspect charged in the San Angelo Kristian Rose Murder Case.

25-year-old Alexis Jackson, AKA Alexis Taylor, was taken into custody on a warrant of arrest for Murder this afternoon by members of the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office. 

Three other suspects, 20-year-old Brian Garcia, 18-year-old Jacob Martinez, and 21-year-old Joshua D. Jaquez, have all been charged with Murder. 

26-year-old Kristian Rose was murdered in the 600 block of East 39th Street on April 2, 2019.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News