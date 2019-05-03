Two more suspects arrested in Kristian Rose murder case
SAN ANGELO, Texas - San Angelo Police Tonight have announced a fourth suspect charged in the San Angelo Kristian Rose Murder Case.
25-year-old Alexis Jackson, AKA Alexis Taylor, was taken into custody on a warrant of arrest for Murder this afternoon by members of the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.
Three other suspects, 20-year-old Brian Garcia, 18-year-old Jacob Martinez, and 21-year-old Joshua D. Jaquez, have all been charged with Murder.
26-year-old Kristian Rose was murdered in the 600 block of East 39th Street on April 2, 2019.
