Two Law Enforcement Officers killed in Officer Involved Shooting in Concho County

EDEN, Texas – We have received reports of two law enforcement officers being killed in a fatal officer involved shooting Monday evening.

According to police, the suspect lead officers on a short chase and then barricaded himself in a building.

After a standoff, and gunshots, two law enforcement officers were shot and killed and another victim was injured and later taken to Shannon Medical Center for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers also say the suspect has been arrested. His motive is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.