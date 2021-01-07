Two arrested with illegal aliens concealed in car trunk

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas – According to a Border Patrol news release, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two men attempting to smuggle illegal aliens through the Carrizo Springs Station Checkpoint on January 5th, 2021.

“Smugglers are criminals and routinely endanger the lives of those they smuggle,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “The men and women of Del Rio Sector remain dedicated to stopping these criminal acts in the protection of our communities.”

On January 5th, agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station checkpoint on Highway 277 performed an immigration inspection on the occupants of a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer. Agents determined the driver, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen, and the passenger, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, were attempting to smuggle two illegal aliens in the trunk of their vehicle. During records checks, agents discovered the driver has a criminal history that includes assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Both smugglers face felony charges under 8 USC 1324, alien smuggling, and if convicted could be sentenced to 10 years in prison. All illegal aliens are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.

To report suspicious activity call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.