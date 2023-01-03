SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two people were arrested in Louisiana and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officers responded to a shooting in San Angelo that left one injured.

Mugshot: Tramarcia George, 12-29-2022 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release from the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East 13th St. in San Angelo on Nov. 11, 2022, for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old male with two gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder area.

Mugshot: Kyenshia Hornsby 12-29-2022 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

SAPD says that the preliminary investigation showed the residents of the household were in an altercation prior to the shooting. Both the criminal division and crime scene division of the police department arrived on the scene to assist, SAPD adds.

SAPD says that 24-year-old Tramarcia George and 28-year-old Kyenshia Hornsby were arrested in Shreveport, Lousiana on December 29, 2022, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both George and Kyenshia were transported and booked into the Tom Green County Jail on December 29, 2022, according to SAPD.

The police department shares that additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

