KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Two U.S. citizens were arrested in Kimble County on Friday, March 4, 2022 for attempting to smuggle five individuals into the country, according to a statement from the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

In the statement, a Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputy, working under Operation Lone Star, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near mile marker 455.

With the help of the Junction Police Department, law enforcement officers learned that the two U.S. citizens were attempting to smuggle five individuals into the country. The two U.S. citizens were detained and the five individuals were released to U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle faces five counts of Smuggling of Persons – TXPC: 20.05

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Department thanks the Junction Police Department for their assistance.

Courtesy: Kimble County Sheriff’s Office