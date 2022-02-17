KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Two female suspects were arrested Wednesday evening, February 16, 2022, for the smuggling of four Undocumented Aliens, according to a statement from the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

In the statement, the Sheriff’s Deputies, who were working under Operation Lone Star, conducted a traffic stop on a truck on U.S. 377 S. During the traffic stop, the deputies found the two suspects smuggling four Undocumented Aliens.

The four Undocumented Aliens were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol and the two female suspects were arrested and charged for “Human Smuggling.”

he Kimble County Sheriff’s Office continues to remain vigilant and dedicated to our oath. We thank you all for the outpouring of support.