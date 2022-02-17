KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, February 16, 2022, in violation of Texas Penal Code Statute: 42.105 – “Cockfighting,” according to a statement from the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office.

The statement said Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies were working criminal interdiction along Interstate 10 when they arrested the two suspects for owning or training the chickens with the intent that they would be used in the participation of cockfighting.

According to the Texas Statute Sec. 42.105(b), a person commits an offense if the person knowingly manufactures, buy, sells, barters, exchanges, possesses, advertises, or otherwise offers a gaff, slasher, or other sharp implement designed for attachment to the animal with the intent that the implement be used in cockfighting.