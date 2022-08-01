KERRVILLE, Texas — Two individuals were arrested in Kerrville after law enforcement discovered a large amount of drugs in a residence.

On Monday, July 25th, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an investigation regarding the sale of marijuana and THC which led investigators and the Special Response Team (SRT) to a home on Fifer Street in central Kerrville. Based on reports and information gathered, SIU investigators obtained a search warrant for the home.

Upon searching the residence Kerr County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered and seized approximately 8.03 pounds of Marijuana, 3.5 grams of Methamphetamine, 34 grams of THC, 14.3 grams of MDMA, 6.8 grams of Xanax and Adderall, $1935 in U.S. currency and 2 semi-automatic pistols.

The two individuals who were at the residence at the time were placed under arrest. Christopher Oneal Irvin, 45, of Kerrville, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana between 5 pounds and 50 pounds. David Guadalupe Alvarado, 40, of Kerrville, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana between 5 pounds and 50 pounds, and the Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Additional charges may be added as this investigation continues.

“We are pleased to take this volume of drugs off the streets of Kerr County,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Our new Special Response Team, working with the newly formed Multi-County Criminal Interdiction Team, put in strong work to stop this criminal enterprise. Both the SRT and our inter-agency efforts continue to deliver clear results for public safety.”