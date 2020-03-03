Traffic stop for a bicyclist reveals burglary and theft of shrimp and ice cream from local restaurant

SAN ANGELO, Texas (March 3, 2020) — Just after 2:45 a.m., San Angelo Police conducted a traffic stop on a pedal-cyclist near the 900 block of North Bryant Boulevard. The subject, 38-year-old Luis Llanas, was found to have seven Warrants of Arrest.

During a search incident to Llanas’ s arrest, officers discovered miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, bags of frozen shrimp, several frozen salmon fillets, and a large brown tub of vanilla ice cream labeled “Taqueria Jalisco.”

Considering the items were still very cold, officers conducted a follow-up investigation at the restaurant, 1313 North Bryant Boulevard, and determined a burglary occurred.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Llanas was charged with Burglary of Building, Possession/Delivery Drug Paraphernalia, Bicycle – Wrong Side of Roadway, and Bicycle – No/Defective Headlights. His bond is placed at $12,884.00.

