SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant on a residence located in San Angelo.

Luis Aguilera-Abarca Mugshot

The search warrant was executed on a residence in the unit block of West 37th Street. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during the search.

20-year-old Luis Aguilera-Abarca, the suspect party, was not on the scene at the time of the search warrant but was located and arrested during a subsequent traffic stop, which occurred in the 1600 block of Guthrie Street.

Luis Aguilera-Abarca has been charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Failure to appear according to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office roster. The bond is listed at $502.