Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1

FTA: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 2

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

BAZE, ROBERT Booking #: 439360 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 4:29 am Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE Bond $964.00 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE BRAVO, NORBERTO Booking #: 439359 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 4:16 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond LIMON, SIARRAH Booking #: 439358 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 4:14 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond OLGUIN, EFRAIN Booking #: 439357 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 3:56 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 LAWLER, REBECCA Booking #: 439356 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 3:46 am Charges: 54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond $3000.00 CALDWELL, JACOB Booking #: 439355 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 3:39 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTA X1 Bond $3008.00 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO54999999 FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC FTA X1 PITTS, ANDREW Booking #: 439354 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 3:16 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $1000.00 ARREOLA, LOUIS Booking #: 439353 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 3:12 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRUZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 439352 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 2:53 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2104.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REEVES, SONDRA Booking #: 439351 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 2:52 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 GUTIERREZ, MAURO Booking #: 439350 Booking Date: 05-08-2022 – 2:15 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 FERGUSON, OLEN Booking #: 439349 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 7:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 439348 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 6:52 pm Charges: 13150005 *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

48010018 EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE Bond $564.00 13150005 *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON48010018 EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 439347 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 6:46 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 MANRIQUEZ, MARK Booking #: 439346 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 3:53 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, LUIS Booking #: 439345 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 2:46 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond MULLINS, GREGORY Booking #: 439344 Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond GONZALES, MAYRA Booking #: 439343 Release Date: 05-07-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 6:45 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 PALAZUELOS, JESUS Booking #: 439342 Release Date: 05-07-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 05-07-2022 – 6:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

