Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2
  • DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE: 2
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
BAZE, ROBERT
Booking #:
439360
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 4:29 am
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond
$964.00
BRAVO, NORBERTO
Booking #:
439359
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 4:16 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
LIMON, SIARRAH
Booking #:
439358
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 4:14 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond
No Bond
OLGUIN, EFRAIN
Booking #:
439357
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 3:56 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
LAWLER, REBECCA
Booking #:
439356
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 3:46 am
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
Bond
$3000.00
CALDWELL, JACOB
Booking #:
439355
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 3:39 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$3008.00
PITTS, ANDREW
Booking #:
439354
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 3:16 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
$1000.00
ARREOLA, LOUIS
Booking #:
439353
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 3:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
CRUZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439352
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 2:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$2104.00
REEVES, SONDRA
Booking #:
439351
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 2:52 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
GUTIERREZ, MAURO
Booking #:
439350
Booking Date:
05-08-2022 – 2:15 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
FERGUSON, OLEN
Booking #:
439349
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1000.00
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
439348
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
13150005 *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
48010018 EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
Bond
$564.00
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
439347
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
MANRIQUEZ, MARK
Booking #:
439346
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
439345
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
MULLINS, GREGORY
Booking #:
439344
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, MAYRA
Booking #:
439343
Release Date:
05-07-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 6:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
PALAZUELOS, JESUS
Booking #:
439342
Release Date:
05-07-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-07-2022 – 6:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
