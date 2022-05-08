Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- CPF: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2
- DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1
- FTA: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO DRIVER LICENSE: 2
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 FAIL TO SOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR IN POSSESSION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48010018 EVADING ARREST DET CAUSE SBI
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
