Francisco Balderas, 77, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, May 27, 2022.

According to arrest records, Balderas is charged with two counts of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14-years-old which occurred in 2014 and 2016.

Balderas remains in custody at the Detention Center. No bond has been set. The recommended bond for each offense is $75,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • CPF: 4
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL: 1
  • MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
  • SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1
  • SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 2
  • THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K: 1
  • VPTA: 2
DAVILA-AVALOS, SERGIO
Booking #:
439688
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 5:27 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
NIETO, ABEL
Booking #:
439687
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 3:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
CARRASCO, ALYSSA
Booking #:
439686
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 2:57 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
ALVAREZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
439685
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 1:27 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
439684
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
MARTINEZ, MIKE
Booking #:
439683
Release Date:
05-28-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 10:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
$1500.00
HERRERA, BRITTANY
Booking #:
439682
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX3
Bond
No Bond
PETTWAY, MARCEL
Booking #:
439681
Release Date:
05-27-2022 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTAX2
Bond
$2204.00
BELCHER, ASHLEY
Booking #:
439680
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
ROBERTS, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
439677
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond
No Bond
ANDERSON, CODY
Booking #:
439679
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
35990016 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
FIEGLEIN, WAYNE
Booking #:
439676
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
35990020 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
Rickels, Alexis
Booking #:
439675
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
13990042 MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL
Bond
No Bond
LAWSON, COREY
Booking #:
439678
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond
$2910.00
NANES, ELIAS
Booking #:
439674
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
35990016 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
MENDOZA, GLORIA
Booking #:
439673
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond
No Bond
NORMAN, JOHN
Booking #:
439672
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 12:06 pm
Charges:
54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
No Bond
BALDERAS, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
439671
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 11:44 am
Charges:
11990012 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
Bond
No Bond
GUERRERO, JOSE
Booking #:
439670
Release Date:
05-27-2022 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 10:18 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond
No Bond
VELEZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
439669
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 9:34 am
Charges:
23990201 THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K
Bond
No Bond
MORENO, ASA
Booking #:
439668
Release Date:
05-27-2022 – 8:43 am
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 6:49 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond
No Bond
JOLLY, RANDALL
Booking #:
439667
Release Date:
05-27-2022 – 8:43 am
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 6:49 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond
No Bond

