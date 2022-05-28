Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Francisco Balderas, 77, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, May 27, 2022.
According to arrest records, Balderas is charged with two counts of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14-years-old which occurred in 2014 and 2016.
Balderas remains in custody at the Detention Center. No bond has been set. The recommended bond for each offense is $75,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- CPF: 4
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DWLI: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL: 1
- MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
- SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1
- SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 2
- THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K: 1
- VPTA: 2
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTAX2
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
