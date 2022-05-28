Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Francisco Balderas, 77, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, May 27, 2022. According to arrest records, Balderas is charged with two counts of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14-years-old which occurred in 2014 and 2016. Balderas remains in custody at the Detention Center. No bond has been set. The recommended bond for each offense is $75,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

CPF: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DWLI: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1

SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 2

THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K: 1

VPTA: 2

DAVILA-AVALOS, SERGIO Booking #: 439688 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 5:27 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G NIETO, ABEL Booking #: 439687 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 3:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 CARRASCO, ALYSSA Booking #: 439686 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 2:57 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 ALVAREZ, ROBERT Booking #: 439685 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 1:27 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 439684 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 11:34 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 MARTINEZ, MIKE Booking #: 439683 Release Date: 05-28-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 10:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING HERRERA, BRITTANY Booking #: 439682 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 9:36 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3 Bond No Bond PETTWAY, MARCEL Booking #: 439681 Release Date: 05-27-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 9:09 pm Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTAX2 Bond $2204.00 54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONEMISC VPTAX2 BELCHER, ASHLEY Booking #: 439680 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 8:39 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond ROBERTS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 439677 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 7:09 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond ANDERSON, CODY Booking #: 439679 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 7:07 pm Charges: 35990016 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond FIEGLEIN, WAYNE Booking #: 439676 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 7:01 pm Charges: 35990020 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond 35990020 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Rickels, Alexis Booking #: 439675 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 6:42 pm Charges: 13990042 MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL Bond No Bond LAWSON, COREY Booking #: 439678 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 6:40 pm Charges: 54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $2910.00 54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 DWLI54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC CPF X 1MISC VPTA X 2 NANES, ELIAS Booking #: 439674 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 6:23 pm Charges: 35990016 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond MENDOZA, GLORIA Booking #: 439673 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 4:31 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond NORMAN, JOHN Booking #: 439672 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 12:06 pm Charges: 54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond BALDERAS, FRANCISCO Booking #: 439671 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 11:44 am Charges: 11990012 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond No Bond GUERRERO, JOSE Booking #: 439670 Release Date: 05-27-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 10:18 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond VELEZ, JORDAN Booking #: 439669 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 9:34 am Charges: 23990201 THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K Bond No Bond MORENO, ASA Booking #: 439668 Release Date: 05-27-2022 – 8:43 am Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 6:49 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond JOLLY, RANDALL Booking #: 439667 Release Date: 05-27-2022 – 8:43 am Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 6:49 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

