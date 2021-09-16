Tom Green County Detention Officer assaulted by Inmate

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A Tom Green County County Corrections Officer was assaulted by an inmate within a multiple occupancy unit at the Tom Green County Detention Center, according to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning.

The assault occurred as the corrections officer escorted medical personnel distributing medications. Shortly after the assault, the offending inmate was identified as Brian Garcia. Garcia was relocated to a single-person cell following the assault.

Garcia is currently incarcerated on charges including Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Burglary of a Habitation among other felonies.

The correctional officer was transported to Shannon Hospital and was treated and released with minor injuries.

The cell block where the incident occurred remains in lockdown status while the investigation into the incident occurs.

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office