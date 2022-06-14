SAN ANGELO, Texas — These are the events during the investigation into the death of Shawn Clark according to the court records.

The timeline below is based on the interviews with Otis Bryan prior to his surgery, Barbara Heath, Paul Zipper, surveillance footage, and statements of law enforcement:

May 24

Paul Zipper and Shawn Clark were observed on surveillance playing pool in Giz and Hums.

Shawn Clark arrives at Otis Bryans’s residence to return a stolen paintball gun.

Clark receives a call from Zipper.

Zipper arrives at Otis Bryan’s residence.

Zipper and Clark engage in a verbal argument.

Zipper shoots Clark in the chest, stated by Bryan, at point-blank range.

Bryan attempts to run away and is shot by Zipper in his dining/kitchen area of the residence.

Barbara Heath convinces Zipper to allow her to take Bryan to the hospital leaving Zipper with Clark at the residence.

May 25

12:12 a.m. – Zipper leaves the Parrot Head Tavern

12:31 a.m.– Suspect vehicle observed on HEB Sherwood’s footage to be turning west on Sherwood Way

12:34 a.m. – Suspect vehicle observed on Stripe’s footage to pull into the Stripes convenience store at Sherwood Way. The driver exits the vehicle and pumps gas into a small container.

12:38 a.m. – The man identified as Zipper leaves the Stripes parking lot.

12:40 a.m. – The suspect vehicle is seen on video obtained from Twin Mountain Fence to be traveling west on US Highway 67.

12:46 a.m. – Heath arrives at the hospital with Bryan who has a gunshot wound to the chest.

1:03 a.m. – Deputy Berry observed a black Chevrolet pickup parked in Irion County and attempted to contact the occupant.

1:06 a.m. – Deputy Barry begins pursuit of the suspect vehicle and suspect Paul Zipper.

1:12 a.m. – Deputy Barry lost contact with the suspected vehicle at the intersection of Southland and Sherwood Way.

1:17 a.m. – Zipper is observed at his storage units and exits the vehicle and begins to light items on fire.

1:42 a.m. – Suspicious person and vehicle were called into the San Angelo Police Department

in the 3600 block of Driftwood Drive.

1:46 a.m. – Officer Jonathan Garcia makes contact with Zipper.



May 26

The Affiant reviewed the recorded interview of Otis Bryan.

Detective Chegwidden obtains an aggravated assault arrest warrant for Paul Zipper.

Zipper is taken into custody.

Zipper’s vehicle is seized.

May 27

Execution of search warrant at the residence on Dena Drive.

Execution of search warrant for suspects vehicle.



May 28

The Affiant reviewed the recorded interview of Barbara Heath.

Search warrant for Zippers storage units is executed.

An area search of the railroad tracks west from Metcalfe Road is conducted.

June 8

Isidro Rodriguez Padron was moving goats on Penrose Road, Irion County, and reported he smelled a foul odor, upon investigating the odor he found the remains of a human body.

June 9

Court records of the investigation are signed.

Court records

May 25th – Shannon Hospital

San Angelo Police Officer, Andres Castro reported being dispatched to Shannon Hospital for an investigation of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, he spoke with Barbara Heath who was identified as the girlfriend of the gunshot victim. The gunshot victim was also identified as Otis Bryan.

It was reported that Heath told Officer Castro she had been in the garage with Bryan when he collapsed from a gunshot wound. Detective Chegwidden relayed to Officer Castro that Heath had also stated the shooting incident had occurred at a residence on Dena Drive.

Detective Chegwidden also stated that Officer Helton who had responded to assist Officer Castro had spoken to the gunshot victim, Bryan, before his emergency surgery. Officer Helton learned from Bryan the identity of the shooter was Paul Zipper.

May 25th – Early Morning Pursuit

At approximately 1:03 a.m., Irion County Deputy Carl Barry observes a black Chevrolet pick-up parked near the intersection of Metcalfe Road and US Highway 67 in Irion County. The vehicle was parked in an area where there had been previous reports of thefts and burglaries. Deputy Berry then attempted to contact the occupant of the said vehicle noting a white male with a bald head and long beard. This was identified to be Paul Zipper.

Deputy Barry initiated his emergency siren and began pursuit of Paul Zipper at 1:06 a.m. Deputy Berry pursued the Defendant into the city limits of San Angelo and lost contact in the area of the intersection of Southland and Sherwood Way at approximately 1:12 a.m.. Deputy Berry obtained the license plate of the black Chevrolet pickup to be Texas PDK3744.

The Affiant learned from Detective Chegwidden that at 1:42 a.m. on May 25, 2022, a suspicious person and vehicle were called into the San Angelo Police Department in the 3600 block of Driftwood Drive.

San Angelo Police Officer Jonathan Garcia made contact with the defendant, now identified as Paul Zipper, who was occupying a black Chevrolet Pickup bearing Texas license plate PDK3744. Body cam footage observed Zipper was not wearing a shirt and appeared to have mud on his shoes. The vehicle was seized.

May 26th – Zipper is taken into custody and Bryans interview

The Affiant reviewed the recorded interview of Otis Bryan conducted by Detective Chegwidden on May 26, 2022:

Bryan stated he had been at his residence when Shawn Clark arrived. Later that evening Paul Zipper also arrived at the residence. Bryan stated that Shawn Clark and Paul Zipper were involved in a verbal argument and witnessed Zipper pull out a silver handgun and shoot Shawn Clark in the chest at what he stated was point-blank range. Bryan then stated he attempted to run away and was shot in the dining room and kitchen area of his residence.

Detective Chegwidden obtained an aggravated assault arrest warrant for Zipper and advised Zipper to be taken into custody. Zipper was then interviewed by Detectives Chegwidden and Chase Hill after being provided his Miranda Warnings. The interview was recorded.

May 26 – Zipper’s interview and surveillance footage

Detective Chegwidden stated that Zipper admitted to being with Shawn Clark earlier in the day and that they had played pool at Giz and Hums. He also stated that he had been to the Parrot Head on the evening of May 24. Surveillance footage from Giz and Hums on the date of May 24, shows Zipper and Clark playing pool. Zipper is wearing a long-sleeved grey colored t-shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes, and a black baseball cap with a white circular logo. Clark was wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans tucked into work boots and brown colored cowboy-style work boots.

Footage at the Parrot head Tavern from the evening of May 24 to the early morning of May 25, 2022, showed Zipper to be wearing the same clothes as stated above and exiting the business at approximately 12:12 a.m. on May 25, 2022.

May 28 – Interview of Barbara Heath

The Affiant reviewed the recorded interview of Barbara Heath conducted by Sergeant Daniel Welch and Detective Noel Anderson on May 28, 2022:

Heath stated that she and Otis Bryan were at the residence when the victim Shawn Clark arrived. She stated Clark was returning a stolen paintball gun. Heath stated that after Clarks’ arrival he received a phone call from Paul Zipper whose voice she stated she recognized on the other end. Heath stated that 10 minutes later Zipper arrived at the residence. Clark had been on the couch upon arrival and stood up. She stated Zipper then shot Clark in the chest. According to Heath, Clark collapsed on vehicle rims and was not moving.

According to Heath, Bryan was shot after and Zipper demanded the cameras because he believed that Bryan had recorded surveillance of the residence and demanded Heath help him move the victim’s body. She stated that she then convinced Zipper to allow her to take Bryan to the hospital and stated when she left, Zipper was still with Clark.

Execution of search warrant on May 27 for the residence observed two tires and rims next to the couch in the garage and observed what appeared to be a pool of dried blood near them. It was also observed what appeared to be blood spatter on the rims as well as what appeared to be drag marks in the presumed dried pool of blood.

Survaliance footage of the suspect vehicle

The Affiant viewed the recovered surveillance video from the HEB located at 3301 Sherwood Way. Footage showed a dark-colored pickup is observed being driven on Avenue N. from the direction of 1911 Dena toward Sherwood Way. The vehicle turned west onto Sherwood way at 12:31 a.m. on May 25. The Affiant observed surveillance video obtained from the Stripes convenience store at 4650 Sherwood Way. The suspect, now identified as Zipper, is observed driving a four-door black Chevrolet pickup into the parking lot at 12:34 a.m. on May 25, 2022. The Affiant observed the Chevrolet pickup to have a large front grill guard. The Affiant then compared the vehicle in the surveillance video to obtained photographs of Zipper’s Chevrolet Pickup bearing Texas PDK3744 and found the vehicle in the video to match. It was observed that the vehicle stopped at the gas pumps of Stripes and Zipper exits the vehicle. Zipper appears to wipe his hands and then obtains a small amount of gas in a container that has been retrieved from the bed of the aforesaid vehicle. He is then observed driving the said black Chevrolet pickup west from the parking lot at 12:38 a.m. on May 25, 2022. Surveillance video obtained from the Twin Mountain fence located at 8747 US Highway 67 on May 25, 2022, observed a dark or black-colored pickup traveling west on US Highway 67 at 12:40 a.m.

The Affiant spoke with Detective Chegwidden who had seized Zipper’s vehicle on May 26, 2022

after learning that there was probable cause that the vehicle was used by Zipper in the

criminal incident at 1911 Dena Street. The vehicle had been in the custody of the lrion County Sheriff Department and stored at the secured area of Home Motors located on Christoval Road. Chegwidden stated that the vehicle was then transported and stored at an interior secure location maintained by the San Angelo Police Department.

Detective Chegwidden stated he obtained a search warrant for Zipper’s black Chevrolet Pickup bearing Texas PDK3744. The Affiant spoke with Detective Noel Anderson who conducted the search of the said pickup with the assistance of the San Angelo Police Department Crime Scene Personnel. Detective Anderson stated to the Affiant that the carpet in the backseat floorboard had been cut and removed. Detective Anderson further stated that there was an odor believed to be gasoline from inside the pickup. Detective Anderson stated that there were visible stains on the interior floorboard that were tested and the tests reacted presumptively positive for blood.

Investigation of the suspect’s Storage Units

The Affiant learned from Detective Matthew Hawthorne who met with Mary Hertz, the manager of

the Wellington storage units. Detective Hawthorne stated that Hertz provided the information

that Zipper rented two storage units at the Wellington Storage facility and stated Zipper’s unit numbers and provided the surveillance video for the storage units. Detective Hawthorne stated to the Affiant that the black-colored pickup matching Zipper’s pickup was observed being driven to the proximity of his storage units at 1:17 a.m. on May 25, 2022 and exited the vehicle. He then began to light some items on fire. Surveillance video shows Zipper exiting the view of the video to the north of the units and going back and forth between the pickup and the burning items. The Affiant obtained search warrants for the aforesaid units. The search warrants were executed on May 28, 2022. The Affiant observed burned rags in the area. The Affiant spoke with Detective Thomas Gibson who located the burned piece of dark-colored carpet in the open area across the street from the storage units. The Affiant observed the carpet and detected an odor of what appeared to be gasoline. Crime Scene Supervisor Robin Hooper collected the said carpet and stated that it was the same type and description of the interior carpet observed in Zipper’s vehicle during the search warrant conducted of the Defendant’s pickup by San Angelo Police Department personnel on May 27, 2022.

Investigation of the location near where Deputy Barry began pursuit of the suspect vehicle

The Affiant spoke with Sergeant Doug Thomas and learned that he conducted an area search of

the railroad tracks west from Metcalfe Road on May 28, 2022. Thomas told the Affiant that approximately six-tenths of a mile from the intersection of Metcalfe Road and the railroad tracks he recovered a grey long sleeve t-shirt. Thomas stated that the shirt appeared to have been recently placed at the location and further stated that the shirt had what appeared to be dried blood on the front and on the sleeve cuffs. The Affiant observed photographs of the shirt located by Sergeant Thomas and it matched the description of the shirt Zipper was wearing in the prior surveillance videos. The Affiant had observed that Zipper was wearing the described shirt at 12:34 a.m. in the Stripes surveillance video; however, was not wearing the shirt in Irion County Deputy Berry’s patrol car video or in the body camera video of San Angelo Police Officer Jonathan Garcia upon Garcia making contact with the Defendant in the 3600 block of Driftwood Drive at 1:46 a.m. on May 25, 2022.

Investigation of the located body and area surrounding

The Affiant learned from speaking with Detective James Hernandez who interviewed Isidro Rodriguez Padron that Padron was moving goats on Penrose Road, Irion County, Texas on June 8, 2022. Padron reported that he smelled a foul odor and upon investigating the odor located the remains of a human body. The Affiant learned from speaking with Detective Hawthorne he had spoken with Detective Thomas Gibson who was present at Penrose. Hawthorne stated that Detective Gibson told him that he had viewed the remains and that the remains were confirmed to be human and the body was clothed in a t-shirt, and blue jeans tucked into brown cowboy-type work boots. Detective Hawthorne further advised the Affiant that a handgun was located in proximity to the body. The Affiant viewed still photographs taken by Detective Noel Anderson operating a drone over the said remains and viewed the clothing description matched the clothes observed being worn by Shawn Clark at Giz and Hums on May 24, 2022. The Affiant learned from Detective Anderson that after plotting the approximate location of the body and the location of the Defendant at the time observed by lrion County Deputy Berry on the morning of May 25, 2022, Zipper’s observed location by Deputy Berry was approximately 473 to 474 linear yards from the recovered body. The Affiant learned from Detective Chegwidden that there was a large tattoo observed on the abdomen of the body that matched a known tattoo that Shawn Clark had on his abdomen.

The Affiant further viewed photographs of the handgun near the body and observed it to be Smith

and Wesson semi-automatic silver and black handgun. The Affiant spoke with Crime Scene Technician Robin Hooper who advised that during the search warrants conducted at 1911 Dena Drive two spent .40 caliber cartridge cases and one loaded .40 caliber cartridge case were located. The Affiant learned that these spent cases and cartridges were of Hornady Manufacture. The loaded cartridge was a hollow point round with a red plastic insert into the hollow point. The Affiant viewed still photographs of the ammunition recovered from the handgun next to the body and observed that it was of Hornady manufacture. The Affiant further observed that the cartridges were hollow points with red plastic inserts.

The Affiant has cause and does believe from the aforesaid presented facts that the Defendant Paul David Zipper did use a deadly weapon to wit; firearm, and did then shoot the said victim Shawn Clark resulting in injury causing the death of the victim Shawn Clark.