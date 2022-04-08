SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three men were arrested on Friday morning following a string of vehicle burglaries in north San Angelo.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to West 33rd street in response to a call for burglary of a motor vehicle. Police converged on the area and were able to locate three men who matched the descriptions given to the officers.

The three men, 19-year-old Isaac Duarte, 17-year-old Alejandro Silva, and 19-year-old Adam Chappa were found with items that had been reported as stolen from 10 vehicles in the area.\Duarte was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana, Chappa was charged with multiple counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, and Silva was charged with multiple counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

The San Angelo Police Department encourages all vehicle owners to lock their car doors and to report any suspicious activity to police.