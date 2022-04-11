University Police reported today on the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the University Center. The theft occurred between 1-5 p.m.

Catalytic converters are sought after due to the precious metals inside and later sold. This is a growing trend across the country due to how quick and easy it is to obtain. It takes only minutes to remove after crawling under the vehicle and using a saw to remove it.

University Police ask people to remain vigilante to those who appear to be working on a vehicle that may not be theirs. Other ways to protect yourself and your car include, welding the catalytic converter to your vehicles frame, installing an anti-theft device, engraving your vehicles VPN number or license plate number onto the converter and parking in well lit areas in high traffic.