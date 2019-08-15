The suspect in the Philadelphia standoff has a lengthy criminal history, district attorney says

A gunman who barricaded himself for hours inside a Philadelphia home, shooting at and wounding six officers, has been identified as Maurice Hill, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told CNN.

(CNN) – Maurice Hill, 36, the suspect in a hours long standoff that left six Philadelphia police officers wounded, has a lengthy criminal record going back to the early 2000s, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday.

Public court records show Hill has a 12-page criminal record with a variety of charges, including burglary, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment of another person, and gun charges. Not all of the charges resulted in a conviction.

Hill also has a record in the federal system, Krasner said, adding that he has not seen it for himself. “But I have been advised that the record in the federal system includes a lengthy prison sentence in federal prison for weapons,” he said.

“I think it’s clear this man should not have been on the streets,” Krasner said.

Hill shot at police officers who were trying to serve a narcotics warrant at a row house in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. As officers moved toward the kitchen area inside the home, a man fired multiple rounds, forcing some officers to escape through the window.

The man then barricaded himself in the home and fired shots at officers, police said. Six officers were wounded in the ordeal, and the suspect was arrested shortly after midnight, nearly eight hours after he first opened fire.

Charges have not been formally filed against Hill, Krasner said, and the investigation is ongoing. But the district attorney offered a wide range of “obvious” potential charges the suspect could face.

“It’s pretty obvious there should be charges of attempted murder. It’s pretty obvious there should be charges of aggravated assault in the first degree. It is pretty obvious that there are some pretty serious firearms charges, including the fact that he was a felon before he was handling this weapon,” Krasner said.

Hill could also face drug charges, depending on how the investigation plays out, he said.

“I will say, there will be a lot of charges,” Krasner said. “These are more than enough charges so that Mr. Maurice Hill may never exit jail.”

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross on Thursday morning credited local attorney Shaka Johnson with helping bring the standoff to an end.

Johnson told CNN affiliate KYW that he is Hill’s former attorney. Johnson said the suspect called him Wednesday evening while he was watching the drama unfold on television and said he needed help.

“He did not want this to end violently,” Johnson told the station, adding, “I told him you got to surrender now, you know, in short you have to surrender.”

Krasner told reporters that he received a phone call from Johnson shortly after 9 p.m., telling the district attorney that he had been in touch with Hill, who was “expressing concerns that he might be killed if he came out and he had concerns about what would happen to him when he came out, including the future in terms of any possible case.”

At one point, the district attorney said, he was on a four-way call with Johnson, Ross and Hill.

The district attorney said the suspect seemed like he was “very animated, excited” and in a “dangerous state” when he spoke to him on the phone.

Later in the evening, Johnson called Krasner and indicated he could get Hill to leave the house, but Hill wanted to “in some fashion” see Johnson and Krasner.

Both went to the scene, but the police commissioner kept them off the block, Krasner said. Johnson was on the phone with Hill when the suspect exited the property and turned himself over to authorities.

Krasner emphasized that he was not taking credit for the end of the standoff, noting that police ultimately used tear gas to force the suspect out of the house.