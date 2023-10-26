SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and arrest warrant Thursday, Oct. 26, which led to the arrest of an individual suspected of firing multiple rounds of a weapon during a party.

The arrest comes after warrants were issued following an investigation into a call for shots fired at a party, which occurred on Oct. 1. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Herbert Road in Tom Green County, but before deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect had already fled.

It was discovered that Edgar Eduardo Gamez-Rodriguez was attending the party and became engaged in a disagreement with another partygoer. Gamez produced a handgun and chambered a round into the weapon in front of the victim, then pointed the firearm at two individuals before leaving the scene in a vehicle. As Gamez left the scene, he fired the weapon several times but failed to hit any of the party attendees.

On the morning of Thursday, Oct. 26 residents were asked to avoid the area of Houston Harte Freeway and Van Buren while deputies searched a residence in relation to the suspect. Although evidence of this crime was recovered, Gamez was not present at the residence.

Investigators of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office tracked Gamez down at a ranch in Reagan County and took him into custody at 2:20 PM. Gamez will remain in Reagan County until he is magistrate and will then be transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center.

Gamez was arrested in 2021 at the Del Rio International Bridge crossing into Texas. According to the report, his status is currently listed as a “Non-Deportable Alien”.

This investigation remains active and additional charges are likely.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office thanked the San Angelo Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the San Angelo Fire Department tactical medic program, and the Reagan County Sheriff’s Officer for their assistance in this investigation.