SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriffs executed a search warrant that led to an arrest for child pornography.

On June 07, 2023, the Criminal Investigations Division and the Patrol Division of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence located on Southridge Dr. in San Angelo.

George, Chad CC TGCS mugshot

The investigation of the residences resulted in Chad George, age 42, being found to be in possession of hundreds of videos and images of very young children engaging in sexual conduct.

Evidence of the crime was seized during the search warrant, and Chad George was arrested for five warrants of Possession of Child Pornography, each of which is classified as a third-degree felony.

Each warrant is set at a $50,000 bond making a total bond of $250,000.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office will continue to act on information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.