TGC Jail: Visitation to go online

Letter from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department

03/16/2020 – COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

On the recommendation of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and the disaster declaration issued by the Office of the Texas Governor, video visitation from the lobby of the Tom Green County Jail is suspended effective immediately. This decision was made after much deliberation but is in the best interest of the staff, inmates and the general public.

To accommodate friends and families, visitation is available via online by your smartphone or at home internet visits. The Tom Green County Jail will allow 2 internet visits at no charge per inmates every 7 days. Visits in excess of the 2 will be billed at the current rate.

While we understand this may cause some difficulties and hardships, please understand that the Tom Green County Sheriff’s and Jail are doing our part to help stop the spread of this virus and to keep the staff, inmates, friends and families healthy.

We will continue to evaluate the situation and work with the CDC, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Office of the Texas Governor. Visitation will resume as normal at the earliest opportunity.

Thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented times.

Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Jail Administrator

Captain Todd Allen



Scan this code with your smart phone to access online visitation.