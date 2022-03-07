SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – A U.S. citizen was booked into the Sutton County Jail for attempting to smuggle seven individuals into the country on Monday, March 7, 2022, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the release, a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on a silver Dodge pick up truck for an equipment and registration violation on U.S. Highway 277 as part of Operation Lone Star.

During the traffic stop, the trooper learned that the U.S. citizen was attempting to smuggle seven individuals (five males and two females) into the country.

The driver was charged with human smuggling and booked into the Sutton County Jail. The seven individuals were released to U.S. Border Patrol agents.