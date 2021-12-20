SAN ANGELO, Texas – Five undocumented immigrants were arrested and transported to Border Patrol after the five individuals attempted to flee in a ‘bail out’ on I-10 in Crockett County on Monday.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were working a ‘bail out’ at mile marker 368 eastbound. With the help of Texas DPS, five undocumented immigrants were arrested. The five individuals were later transported to Border Patrol Agents.

Crockett County Sheriffs want to remind the public that if anyone sees anything suspicious on I-10, contact the Crock County Sheriff Department.

Courtesy: Crockett County Sheriff’s Office