Suspect involved in Hit and Run against Police Vehicles face Multiple Charges

SAN ANGELO, Texas (April 16, 2021) — Around 12:20 a.m., two San Angelo Police Officers were conducting a crash investigation in the 2100 block of North Bryant Boulevard when a vehicle collided with one of the officer’s unoccupied patrol unit.

The suspect, who was driving a 2000 Ford Red Focus, then fled the scene and a short vehicle pursuit ensued throughout the adjacent neighborhood.

The Focus became disabled after striking a curb and the driver, a 17-year-old, was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was charged with Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle, Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department