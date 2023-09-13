SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent aggravated assault.

The assault took place in the 800 block of West 29th Street. Security footage shows the suspect wearing blue jeans, a blue long-sleeve shirt, gloves, a white hat and a white cover over his face.

Suspect in Aggravated Assault CC SAPD

Please contact non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315 and reference case number #2023-0011601 if you have any information regarding the identity of this person.