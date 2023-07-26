SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The identity of the suspect in an early morning murder investigation has been released by the Junction Police Department.

According to reports from Junction PD, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Pecan in Junction, Texas, for a deceased person at 2 a.m.

Keanu Swan Pratt Mugshot CC Kimble County Sheriff’s Office

Witnesses at the scene were interviewed and the suspect was identified. The suspect was identified as Keanu Swan Pratt. While officers were investigating the crime scene, Pratt arrived at the location and confessed to the crime. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Pratt has been charged with murder as of publication no bond has been listed.