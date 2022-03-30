SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 23-year-old San Angelo man is facing the death penalty in connection with the May 2021 murder of Jacob Hernandez.

District Attorney Allison Palmer notified the 51st District Court in Tom Green County that the state would seek the death penalty against San Angelo man David Alexander Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, one of four people charged in the shooting, is the only defendant to face the death penalty so far.

Including Rodriguez, there are four people charged for the murder of 29-year-old Jacob Hernandez on May 26, 2021 — Francisco Josiah Morales, Eric Anthony Aguillon, Amethyst Aliyah Deanda. All but Rodriguez were residents of Abilene when they were arrested.

According to police affidavits, officers arrived at Hernandez’s home on the morning of May 26, 2021, to find him dead of a gunshot wound to the chest. A firearm and a backpack left at the scene helped to lead investigators to the first suspect to be arrested in the case, Francisco Josiah Morales.

Morales was the first suspect to be arrested on June 17, 2021, in Abilene. Rodriguez was arrested four months later in San Angelo on January 21, 2022. Aguillon was arrested on February 10 and Deanda, the final suspect, was arrested on February 22nd — both in Abilene.

