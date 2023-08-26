SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Nicholas Martinez, 18, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 25, in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Hernandez that occurred on Aug. 7.

Hernandez was found on the 600 blk of East 34th Street after police officers were dispatched to the area in reference to potential shooting victims. Officers noted that Hernadez suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Members of the San Angelo Fire Department arrived at the scene afterward and determined that Hernandez was deceased.

The San Angelo Police Department told the public that Martinez was wanted for murder on Aug. 15, 8 days after the date the shooting took place.

Martinez is now held in the Tom Green County Detention Center. He is charged with murder and has a recommended bond of $500,000.