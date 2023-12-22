HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to a post by Howard County Crime Stoppers, on December 15th, Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3800 block of N. Highway 87, referencing a deceased individual who was found on the side of the road.

The individual was identified as 32-year-old Christopher Semmelmann. The HCSO Investigations Division investigated the death, finding that Semmelmann was recently murdered in the 100 block of Jonesboro Road.

Ray Alvarado

Deputies applied for and received an arrest warrant for Ray Alvarado, 25, on December 19th, in relation to Semmelmann’s death.

At about 6 p.m. on December 19th, Big Spring Police Department responded to the Sonoco convenience store, located at 400 S. Gregg, referencing shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found 34-year-old Rosendo Deanda with a gunshot wound occupying a silver Chrysler van.

Big Spring Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported Deanda to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment to his injuries. Deanda was later flown to UMC Lubbock due to the severity of his injuries.

The Big Spring PD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed Ray Alvarado as a suspect in this shooting as well.

At about 7:15 p.m., officers with Big Spring Police Department were alerted to a gray Chevrolet pickup that was stolen from the 200 block of W. 2nd Street. officers were informed that the owner of the pickup was doing some work in the area when he observed a Hispanic male enter the truck and drive off. Preliminary investigation revealed Alvarado to be a suspect in this offense as well.

HCSO Department Investigators, additional Big Spring PD Detectives, and the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers were then notified to the area of the 400 block of NE 10th Street and the 400 block of NE 11th Street, where the stolen vehicle was last seen by citizens, to continue the search for the vehicle. The search also continued for Alvarado at multiple locations throughout the city and county.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers with Big Spring PD were dispatched to the 1400 block of Settles, referencing another shooting and gunshot victim. Dispatch informed officers of a Chevrolet pickup last seen departing the area following the shooting. The victim was identified as 55-year-old David Holsenbeck, who was immediately transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment.

An immediate perimeter was established in the area when a Howard County Investigator located the stolen gray Chevrolet pickup travelling northbound in the 1600 block of Jennings. The Investigator turned around on the stolen vehicle, which eluded and turned onto 16th Street, traveling eastbound, and then immediately traveled southbound onto State Street, coming to a stop in the 1700 block of State St. The sole occupant immediately exited the truck and ran southwest.

At about 10:28 p.m., Alvarado was apprehended after he was found hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 2300 block of S. Runnels. Alvarado was transported to the Howard County Jail and booked for Murder of Semmelmann and an outstanding Burglary of a Habitation warrant. He is currently held in the Tom Green County Detention Center.

Big Spring PD Detectives were notified by SMMC staff that Holsenbeck had succumbed to his injuries and was deceased just before midnight. A Justice of the Peace was then notified and pronounced the death, ordering an autopsy which is scheduled for Friday, December 22nd. Next of kin has been notified for Holsenbeck and Deanda.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20th, Deanda was in critical condition at UMC Lubbock.

All of these cases are still under investigation and no further information is currently available. We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

Ray Alvarado is the primary suspect in all of these cases. If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, Crime Stoppers is urging you to contact them at (432)263-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app. If your tip is the first to lead to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.