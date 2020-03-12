Suicidal subject barricades self in home, kills girlfriend, drinks antifreeze

WINTERS, Texas — On March 11, 2020, at 1:38 p.m., the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to a welfare concern at 501 E. Broadway.

At 1:41 p.m., officers with the Winters Police Department arrived on scene. The situation evolved quickly into a barricaded suicidal subject, with weapon, according to a second 911 call.

With the help of family members, the subject exited the residence peacefully, without incident. Contact was made with the subject and he stated he had killed his girlfriend. A deceased female victim was discovered inside the residence.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported for medical attention for the ingestion of antifreeze.

The Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Rangers were called to assist the Winters Police Department with securing the scene and investigation. This is an ongoing investigation. Autopsy results are pending.

Source: Winters Police Department