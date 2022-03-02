STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly arrest report for February 2022.
Below is a list of arrests (felony and misdemeanor), citations, emergency detentions and Calls for Service.
Felony Arrests:
2 – Delivery of Marijuana 1/4 oz<5lbs
4 – Possession Controlled Substance PG 2 4G<400G
1 – Tampering with Evidence
2 – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Info
1 – DWI 3rd of More
Misdemeanor Arrests:
1 – Possession of Marijuana <2 oz
1 – Driving While Intoxicated
1 – Driving While License Invalid with Previous Convictions
1 – Unlawful Carry of Weapon
7 – Warrant Arrests
Citations:
255 – Citations
84 – Warnings
Emergency Detention: 0
Calls for Service: (livestock, loose dog, reckless driver, suspicious vehicle, suspicious person, civil standby, welfare check, assist EMS, stranded motorist, controlled burn, debris in road, assist VFD) – 254