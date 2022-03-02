STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly arrest report for February 2022.

Below is a list of arrests (felony and misdemeanor), citations, emergency detentions and Calls for Service.

Felony Arrests:

2 – Delivery of Marijuana 1/4 oz<5lbs

4 – Possession Controlled Substance PG 2 4G<400G

1 – Tampering with Evidence

2 – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Info

1 – DWI 3rd of More

Misdemeanor Arrests:

1 – Possession of Marijuana <2 oz

1 – Driving While Intoxicated

1 – Driving While License Invalid with Previous Convictions

1 – Unlawful Carry of Weapon

7 – Warrant Arrests

Citations:

255 – Citations

84 – Warnings

Emergency Detention: 0

Calls for Service: (livestock, loose dog, reckless driver, suspicious vehicle, suspicious person, civil standby, welfare check, assist EMS, stranded motorist, controlled burn, debris in road, assist VFD) – 254